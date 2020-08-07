Vehicle leaves scene after hitting pedestrian, say Florida troopers

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A vehicle left the scene of an accident after hitting a pedstrian Thursday night.

At approximately 10:40 PM, a pedestrian was walking across North W Street when they walked into the path of the vehicle. Once struck, the pedestrian collided with the hood of the car.  

The vehicle; described to be a dark blue Nissan Xterra, 2000-2001 Model with damage to the front headlight, hood, and passenger side mirror, left the scene of the accident.

Officers ask that anyone with information concerning the hit and run vehicle, please contact Corporal E. Diaz or Trooper C. Knowles at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers.

