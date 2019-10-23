Vehicle crash involving a school bus results in no injuries

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Today at 2:40 pm, a crash involving a Toyota 4-Runner and an Escambia County School Bus occurred on West Moreno Street at North P Street in Escambia County, Florida.

The Toyota 4-Runner was parked on the wrong side of the road facing west with the right side of the vehicle protruding into the roadway, impeding the flow of traffic. The school bus, which was not occupied by children, was traveling east on Moreno Street.

The bus attempted to turn left onto North P Street, however, the right side of the bus collided with the right side of the Toyota. Both the bus and Toyota came to a final rest in the area of collision. Upon the arrival of law enforcement on scene, both vehicles were moved to clear the roadway.

No injuries were reported by either party.