Vehicle burglary suspects shoot at man’s truck as he followed them calling 911

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and his fiancee arrived to their home early Sunday morning in Tiger Point Village to find several people inside a white vehicle wearing ski masks.

The man pulled up to their home and thought the house was being robbed where his kids were staying with their grandmother.

The white car left and he followed behind them in his truck realizing there were actually two cars. As they turned a corner, a passenger in one car fired a gun hitting the front of his truck. He backed off and the cars left westbound on Gulf Breeze Parkway going over 100 miles per hour.

The car went back into Pensacola and one person was arrested, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The SRCSO said the vehicle they were in was stolen and that the stolen car was unlocked with the keys inside. Officials say those in the car were opening unlocked cars and stealing from them.

News 5 has reached out to PPD to get details of the arrest but we’re waiting on a response.

