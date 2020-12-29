Vaccination appointments now available in Escambia County, Fla.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is now taking appointment requests for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for medical providers at high-risk for COVID-19 exposure and people 65 or older.

FDOH-Escambia received 2,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. 840 doses have either been provided to community partners for administration or administered at FDOH-Escambia Clinic. Clinic appointments are available for health care workers and Escambia County residents 65 years of age and older.

FDOH-Escambia is also requesting individuals 65 years of age and older, who are interested in

getting vaccinated, request an appointment to receive the vaccine. The appointment request

form can be found here. Do not walk-in or call the FDOH-Escambia appointment line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

FDOH-Escambia is also requesting health care providers to complete a COVID vaccination planning survey. The purpose is to assess and plan for vaccination of medical providers who will not be covered by one of the area’s hospitals or health systems. FDOH- Escambia only needs one survey per organization. Complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Survey if you are not receiving the vaccine from a parent company or hospital.

