UWF will go to online classes starting immediately amidst COVID-19 concerns

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida (UWF) sent the following press release Wednesday.

The Florida State University System has mandated all universities transition to remote instruction, effective immediately. Face-to-face instruction is currently set to resume on March 30, 2020. If this date changes, the University will notify the campus community.

At this time, there have been no identified COVID-19 cases at the University of West Florida.

While students are encouraged to remain off campus during this time period, Housing and Residence Life remains open to residents. Dining Services will also be available to on-campus residents. Additionally, UWF plans to continue providing essential services, such as counseling, library services, etc.

Faculty are required to transition courses from face-to-face delivery to remote instruction by March 16, 2020. The Center for Global Online Learning and Development is available to assist faculty in this transition. Resources and training are available at uwf.edu/gold.

Instructors are responsible for communicating regularly with students regarding expectations surrounding assignments, exams, etc.

The University will make every effort to be considerate of instructor and student concerns during this unprecedented situation. Instructors are expected to be similarly considerate of student concerns. Students should contact their instructors with any course-related questions or concerns.

All university employees, including student employees, are expected to report to work as usual at this time.

We understand that implementing these changes with such limited notice will have broad impacts and will be challenging for many of you, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation.

Additional information and Frequently Asked Questions are available at uwf.edu/coronavirus. The University will continue providing updates as soon as information is available.