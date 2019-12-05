UWF to offer new construction management degree

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida (UWF) Board of Trustees approved a new Bachelors of Science in Construction Management to begin in Fall of 2020.

Currently, a specialization is available in the B.S. Engineering Technology program. The college says rebranding the specialization as a stand-alone degree will help students and employers be more transparent about the education.

“Students and potential employers can be assured that this will be a rigorous program that prepares graduates for a career in the field.” Dr. George Ellenberg, provost and senior vice president

If approved by the Florida Board of Governors, the new program will consist of 120 semester hours, taught in a traditional face-to-face format. Graduates will be prepared for various positions in the building construction and general contracting industries including, construction management, supervision, inspection, and estimation.

“The Northwest Florida community will benefit greatly from the addition of this program. Alongside building construction occupations, our area is growing and we have the opportunity to retain our graduates’ local talent. Equally important, based on the caliber of our other programs, potential employers can have confidence in hiring the students and alumni of the building construction management program in the future.” Dr. William Crawley, dean of the UWF College of Education and Professional Studies

Predictions for the Construction Industry :

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts more than 11% growth in construction management related occupations through 2026 with an annual median wage for construction managers of $93,370.

In addition, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity projects more than12% growth in construction management jobs in the state of Florida through 2026 with an annual median wage of $79,850.

In the local counties of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton, construction of buildings and specialty trade contractors ranked among the top 20 fastest growth industries.

