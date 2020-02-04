UWF to host experts on Coronavirus for two-day workshop

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida is conducting a two-day workshop foc u sed on reducing the risk of coronavirus and other infections that occur through air travel.

The Pedestrian Dynamics and Epidemic Modeling workshop will be held on Thursday and Friday on campus. Invited faculty from Arizona State University—a location with a reported coronavirus case, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, New York University and UWF will participate in the workshop.

The Economist featured their research on the topic in 2017.

News 5 will speak with the experts Friday, February 7 and update you online and on-air with the findings.

