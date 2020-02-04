PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida is conducting a two-day workshop foc
The Pedestrian Dynamics and Epidemic Modeling workshop will be held on Thursday and Friday on campus. Invited faculty from Arizona State University—a location with a reported coronavirus case, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, New York University and UWF will participate in the workshop.
The Economist featured their research on the topic in 2017.
News 5 will speak with the experts Friday, February 7 and update you online and on-air with the findings.
LATEST STORIES:
- Memorial Service set for the “Sea Lord of Mobile,” Captain Hal Pierce
- Change looming as NASCAR season arrives with Daytona 500
- Crime Alert: MPD looking for serial robber, four victims in two weeks
- Father of CIA officer killed by terrorists will be Rep. Byrne’s guest at State of the Union
- UWF to host experts on Coronavirus for two-day workshop