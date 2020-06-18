UWF reopening plan requires students, faculty wear masks, screenings

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida has announced its fall reopening campus plan.

Like most colleges across the country, UWF transitioned to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its reopening plan is prepared to keep students and faculty safe from the virus.

CAMPUS SAFETY

The university outlines in its 30-page plan safety measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those safety plans include:



• Disposable or cloth face coverings will be required everywhere on campus and other UWF locations except when in a private office, and areas separated by at least six feet from others, the plan says.

• UWF will provide one reusable cloth face covering and a bottle of hand sanitizer for every student and employee. Visitors will be provided a disposable face covering.

• Students and employees are required to complete COVID-19 training and a COVID-19 “return to campus” prescreening every day before coming to the university.

• UWF facilities will adhere to CDC guideline, the plans says. UWF has increased the cleaning of facilities and disinfecting frequently touched areas.

HOUSING

The UWF plan says the university will continue honoring housing contracts for the fall.

However, UWF will set aside COVID-19 isolation spaces. Those students who test positive for COVID-19 will immediately be transferred to those COVID-19 isolation spaces in UWF student housing.

Someone who comes in one-on-one contact with that student in their living space will be quarantined until test results are available, according to the university plan.

STUDENT ACTIVES AND SERVICES

Student services will mostly be available virtually. Counseling and psychological services will provide services remotely.

Recreational facilities will reopen with modified hours. Social distancing will be practiced inside the buildings. Dining services and libraries will also reopen, while practicing CDC guidelines.

ATHLETICS

UWF athletics, according to the plan, will comply with the UWF, NCAA and Gulf South Conference standards to return student-athletes to campus.

COVID-19 TESTING

Students Health Services will procure and administer COVID-19 rapid test kits to screen students for COVID-19. The test will be sent to a laboratory for test results within 2-3 days.

ACADEMICS

Some instructors will be allowed to teach remotely, if preferred. Students who are at risk for COVID-19 infection will be allowed to receive course instruction in alternative methods.

All face-to-face instruction will conclude before Thanksgiving break in November. Courses will be arranged so review and final exams are done remotely after Thanksgiving.

To read the entire plan, click here.

