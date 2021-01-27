UWF ranked as one of the best in the country for online learning

The University of West Florida was just recognized as one of the best in the country for their online programs.

Online schooling has become more and more competitive as the pandemic has pushed schools to online teaching and UWF has been online for decades and tell WKRG they are happy to get noticed.

UWF Provost and Senior Vice President Dr. George Ellenberg says, “We knew we were doing a good job but it is always nice to have a third party for recognition of what we are doing as well.”

The university was ranked 53rd among 357 institutions for the best online bachelor’s programs and 37th for the best online bachelor’s programs for veterans and that is according to the US News & World Report Best Online College Rankings.

Dr. Ellenberg says, “Online has been a very important component on how we deliver courses and programs previous to Covid but we continue to build that.”

The university earned five badges for their online programs.

This includes:

Bachelor’s

MBA

Master’s Business (non-MBA)

Master’s Education

Master’s Computer Information Technology

UWF says they have continued to expand every year.

“We have recently implemented some undergraduate programs such as a BA in psychology. We have implemented a BSBA in accounting and criminal justice in the bachelor of arts.”

Their ranking was based off of more than 1,600 distance bachelor and master programs. They offer more than 50 online degree programs.

However their main goal is to make sure students in the community are provided with the best means possible to succeed.

Dr. Ellenberg says, “So they can earn more or change careers or better themselves in whatever way they wish to do.”

The University of Florida was also ranked as number 3 for one of the best online education programs.

For more information about UWF online programs, click here.