UWF home games to air on Cox’s YurView and Cox Sports Television

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re a Cox Communications customer, you can now cheer on the University of West Florida football team from your living room.

UWF and Cox have teamed up to bring Cox customers UWF home games on Cox’s YurView and Cox Sports Television.

A Cox media release says the move will bring Argos football to millions of home across the country five times this season.

“We’re going to have people out in California who are going to be able to watch the Argonauts play,” said Cam Johnson, public affairs manager for Cox’s Southwest region.

YurView Florida, according to the release, will air and stream all five games live, starting with the September 21 matchup between the Argos and Virginia-Lynchburg. Cox Sports Television (CST) will air the games nationwide, beginning with the live broadcast of the UWF Virginia-Lynchburg game on September 21. The release says remaining four home games will be tape delayed.

David Delinan, Cox’s Gulf Coast Market Vice President, said in the release Cox has had a great relationship with UWF over the years.

“This partnership takes it to a new level,” Deliman said.

UWF Athletics Director Dave Scott said in the prepared release the ability to showcase UWF and Northwest Florida to a national audience is exciting.

Here’s how you can watch, according to the release:

YurView can be seen locally on channel 2/1002 in Escambia County and channel 6/1006 in Okaloosa and south Walton counties. Cox Sports Television can be found on channel 319/1319. The YurView live stream can be found at www.yurview.com/live. The UWF home games to be seen on YurView and CST are:

• September 21, 6 p.m. – Virginia-Lynchburg at UWF (YurView and CST Live)

• September 28, 6 p.m. – Mississippi College at UWF (YurView live, CST tape delay)

• October 5, 6 p.m. – Delta State at UWF (YurView live, CST tape delay)

• November 2, 4 p.m. – North Greenville at UWF (YurView live, CST tape delay)

• November 16, 4 p.m. – West Alabama at UWF (YurView live, CST tape delay)

In addition to the games on CST, the UWF Coach Shinnick Show will air again on Wednesday’s at 2 p.m. during the season. The show will transition to Argo Sports Weekly once the season is over.