UWF holds women entrepreneurship panel to discuss business owners’ struggles, success

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s the University of West Florida’s Center for Entrepreneurship’s Women Entrepreneurship Week.

The week focuses on celebrating women entrepreneurs and empowering women to go after their entrepreneurship dreams.

The week was celebrated at the Studer Community Institute Wednesday evening, with a six-person panel of women entrepreneurs. The panel discussion was centered around the women’s own stories of how they became successful entrepreneurs and how they overcame obstacles.

Research shows women entrepreneurship is growing in the country. As of 2017, 11.6 million women-owned businesses. Those businesses employed nearly 9 million people generated more than $1.7 trillion in revenue.

But those involved with the UWF Center for Entrepreneurship believe that number can grow even more.

Mona Amedeo, President of idgroup, told News 5 she believes some women are lacking key resources needed to make that number grow. Amedeo said talking about the obstacles faced, women can grow as entrepreneurs and inspire others to be successful.

“What we know about what makes successful businesses, whether it’s a man or a woman, and what makes successful growth are three things: access to funding, great mentorship and support and really the ability to create a viable support network,” Amedeo said. “That’s what we know but what we also know is that’s the three things women are challenged with. So that’s what we’re here to do is reduce the negatives, increase the positives so women can go and do what they do and do it well — make money.”