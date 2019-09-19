UWF holds grand opening for new science building

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida celebrated the grand opening of its new Laboratory Sciences Annex on Thursday. The annex’s new lab and teaching space will be utilized by students in the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering.

The $26.26 million, 52,790 square-foot-building, which was funded by the state Legislature, features 12 new teaching facilities for the university’s growing biology and chemistry programs, according to a UWF media release.

The release says in Fall 2019, about 24% of UWF students had declared a major in the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering. The new building will help retain those students and give them the tools they need for success, said Dean Jaromy Kuhl.

“I’m looking at retention — how many students are we keeping from year to year,” Kuhl said. “I’m also looking at pass rates because pass rates lead to retention. So when I see this building and I see students being engaged … all this means for me is they’re going to stay here. It means they’re getting a very good experience.”

The facility features new equipment, too. Peter Cavnar, chair of UWF biology, said the new equipment allows students to be trained on equipment they will use in their careers moving forward.

“We train them on updated equipment that they’ll use in research and health professions,” Cavnar said. “We’re trying to provide the most realistic job training we can and incorporate real-life research questions and teach them how they can solve scientific problems.”

Karen Molek, chair of the UWF’s chemistry department, said she was excited about the building’s spacious labs, which she feels will help better serve more students.

“This allows for students to collaborate, which is super important because in our old labs, students literally had to work in shifts in order to have access to lab space,” Molek said. “Students can all work at the space time if they would like to, which again, allows for sharing of ideas.”