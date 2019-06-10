UWF holds 6th Annual Florida Women Veteran’s Conference

by: Bryant Clerkley

Posted: / Updated:

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- University of West Florida is set to hold the 6th Annual Florida Women Veteran’s Conference in their conference center on Monday. The event starts at eight in the morning and goes until four in the afternoon on Monday. The conference will continue into Tuesday as well.

Officials say the topics this year are finances, benefits, networking, health, legal and employment opportunities.

Pensacola State College’s Veteran’s Upward Bound Director Rob Gregg will be speaking at the conference.

