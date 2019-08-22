UWF football signs 9-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida football team on Thursday signed 9-year-old Milton resident Logan Bush to its team. Logan is living with cystic fibrosis, a disease predominately diagnosed in children by the age of 2.

The Team IMPACT Draft Day celebration, sponsored by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, was attended by University of West Florida head coach Pete Shinnick, fellow Argonaut teammates, media and many others. A media release says Team IMPACT is a nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming bonds and life-changing outcomes.

Children participating with Team IMPACT are “drafted” by a local college team, like UWF, and become an official member of the team to support a child’s physical, social and emotional needs, the release said.

Logan will attend Argonauts practices, games, team dinners and events. Logan said he recently went bowling with the team and beat a UWF football player in a bowling match.

“I beat you by about 40 points,” Logan said to UWF offensive lineman Joe Wintrick at a press conference.

Logan made a smirk and added: “I could beat you at anything.”

Logan said he was excited to be a part of the team, and even showed the crowd his touchdown dance. When asked, Logan said he wished to play wide receiver.

Shinnick was just as excited as Logan, he said.

“We’re excited about his future with us and the opportunity to spend some time with him and have him join our program,” Shinnick said. “It’s been fun to get to know Logan and looking forward to his future — one filled with excellence.”