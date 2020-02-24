UWF earns Gold-level Military Friendly Distinction, only one in Florida

With Pensacola being home to many current and former members of the Armed Forces, the University of West Florida extends its support of those in the military seeking educational opportunities. Consistently ranked a military friendly school, UWF offers the resources needed to those who serve our country proudly.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida received a distinct honor Monday by being named a gold-level University in the large public school category.

The annual Military Friendly Schools list for 2020-2021 lists UWF as the only large, public school in Florida and one of two in the nation to earn the gold distinction for success in helping veterans make the transition from the military to school and, ultimately, rewarding careers in the civilian world.

“‘Military-friendly’ is who we are as a University,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “We take pride in earning a gold-level honor and will continue to serve those who have served, are serving, or will serve our country, in a variety of meaningful ways.” University of West Florida

Award levels are defined as:

Top 10 Gold – A ranked list of the Top 10 in a category based on a numerical score.

Gold – within 10% of the last ranked organization in Top 10 Gold.

Silver – within 20% of the last ranked organization in Gold.

Bronze – within 30% of the last ranked organization in Silver.

Designated – These organizations are deemed Military Friendly® based on survey results.

“To be recognized by Military Friendly® year after year is a testament to our dedicated and caring staff,” said Lori Milkeris, director of UWF’s Military and Veterans Resource Center. “Everyone in this office has walked in similar shoes one way or another. When you come to UWF, you are not alone, you’re with family. This honor affirms our commitment to our veterans and their families.” University of West Florida

To see a complete list of this year’s award winners, or to learn more about Military Friendly ratings and how to participate, visit militaryfriendly.com

