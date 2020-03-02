UWF Dance marathon raises record amount for charity

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — No doubt, some local college students have some sore feet! The dance marathon held at the University of West Florida has raised a record amount of money. They raised $87,838 on Feb. 29 in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. All proceeds from UWF’s event will be donated to the oncology unit at Pensacola’s Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart, a member of the Children’s Miracle Network.

“Dance Marathon at UWF is an amazing event for a great cause,” said Dr. Brandon Frye, associate vice president, Division of Academic Engagement and Student Affairs. “I am very proud of our students and excited about the work that they have done with the Dance Marathon event over the last eight years.”

The Miracle Network Dance Marathon is held at more than 400 locations across the country and has raised over $300 million since 1991. Over 450 students participated in UWF’s 2020 Dance Marathon.

