UWF and Escambia County Public Schools Foundation create FREE virtual parent teaching workshops

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Parents have had to become teachers since the pandemic hit and it’s something local Florida institutions have recognized.

That’s why the University of West Florida and Escambia County Public Schools Foundation have partnered together to create free virtual workshops to help parents and students that are still adjusting.

The short workshops will help parents teach their children whether that is virtual, face-to-face, or a blended learning environment.

Dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies, Dr. William Crawley, says, “These workshops are faculty lending their deep expertise niche to parents and guardians working with their students at home and trying to support them and care for them.”

These “Supporting Your Student” workshops will meet every second and fourth Tuesday through February and April for only 30 minutes and then have 15 minutes of Q&A for parents to ask any questions about different styles of learning.

Dr. Crawley says, “Have deep discussions about what is pro-screen time. How do you have students engage with one another? How do we avoid too much screen time that creates other challenges in learning?”

After doing a lot of research they picked a variety of topics that parents were struggling with the most. Whether that be in encouragement, motivation, or addressing challenges with children who have special needs.

Professor and Associate Chair of the Department of Teacher Education and Educational Leadership Dr. John Pecore says, “I think if a parent attends a workshop, it is just one nugget of information then it’s worth it. I often hear in the national conversation that their students can’t learn virtually and I think we need to rephrase that.”

All the professors that are conducting these workshops are volunteering and doing it soley to try and make a difference during these difficult times.

If it works well, they plan on continuing the workshops.

“We have learned a lot about the online environment. I am hoping in a post-pandemic world we take talk of that and keep the good and return to what we love about the normal,” Dr. Crawley adds.

You must preregister for any of these Zoom virtual workshops.

For more information on how you can sign up and what topics they will be discussing, click here.