UWF alumni pitches business on hit show ‘Shark Tank’

SHARK TANK – “1209” – An entrepreneur from St. Paul, Minnesota, pitches his innovative self-cleaning bedding, designed so a person can sleep comfortably all year round without having to change the sheets. A husband and wife from New York City introduce their twist on a traditional Italian food with their convenient gourmet snack. An entrepreneur from Santa Cruz, California, has the Sharks chilling as they try on his line of cool headwear designed to eliminate tension headaches; while a duo from Longbranch, New Jersey, demonstrates how one can turn any aluminum can of beer into a draft beer experience on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, FEB. 12 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) WEN MUENYI

One University of West Florida alumni got the experience of a lifetime and was featured on the popular show ‘Shark Tank’ this past week.

Graduating from UWF in 2016 with BSBA in Marketing, Wen Muenyi, set out to create something that would help even the dirtiest things smell like they just came out of the wash and keep it like that for a while.

Muenyi says his company, HercLeon, came to him right when it seemed like everything in his life was falling a part. His mom passed away from cancer, his relationship was not doing well, and he didn’t know what he was going to do for a job.

“So I was like what am I going to do with my life and I did a little vacation and I went out to Iceland and I packed up a suitcase with clothes for a week and in theory is ok but its a bad idea if you don’t have a laundry machine,” says Muenyi.

He proceeded to tell WKRG News 5 he noticed he was starting to smell too which sparked a question.

“How can I make it easier for me to travel? How can I make it so I can go somewhere and not have to pack a whole bunch of clothes or worry about a laundry machine,” Muenyi says.

That question stayed with him and led him to create an odor resistant material that he has turned into shirts, underwear, bed sheets, masks, and more.

It also landed him on the hit show ‘Shark Tank.’

“We finally got me out to Las Vegas and quarantined for 10 days in a hotel room by myself and then took 4 COVID test and then got to pitch to sharks,” he tells WKRG

The young entrepreneur did not disappoint the sharks either and kept a constant smile on all their faces and told him they appreciated his honest personality.

Although he didn’t get a shark to bite, he was told to come back whenever he had gotten some more recent stats about sales. Mark Cuban even said it was the “best pitch ever.”

But for Muenyi he’s just going to keep doing what he loves to do.

Muenyi says, “For me this is easy. I’m actually curious about my work and I love creating new materials and products. I don’t care about the money I care about like people loving what I make. And I care about people being happy about what I make. I love when I get an email and they ‘go yo your products have helped me a lot.'”

He says he is thankful all the things he was taught at UWF that helped him get to where is today. He also says he’s working on a few new products that should come out in the next few weeks.

For more information about HercLeon, click here.