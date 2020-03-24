USO Northwest Florida announces temporary closure of centers located at NAS Pensacola and Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – USO Northwest Florida announced on its Facebook page that centers located at NAS Pensacola and Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station will be temporary closed to follow safe-distancing guidelines.
Here's the full Facebook post:
