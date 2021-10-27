Urgent and primary care center to open in Niceville

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — American Family Care (AFC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 27 for the organization’s new urgent and primary care center in Niceville.

The 3,300 square foot facility is considered a middle ground between an emergency room and a family practice.

The average patient will spend an estimated 68 minutes from start to finish, cutting out the need for an appointment and time in a waiting room. The facility features everything from lab work to digital x rays.

CEO Doctor Bruce Irwin started the company after working in an ER in Mobile, Ala.

Irwin noticed a lack of accessibility in the health care system and sought to fill those gaps with the new facilities.

“We can do almost every examination that is normally needed at a primary care or urgent care practice,” said Irwin. “We also pride ourselves in our moderately complex lab that is one step down from a reference lab and a lot more than most doctor’s offices.”

AFC averages a new center in the nation every eight days, with 15 locations in Florida.

The new building is right by the Walmart off John Sims Parkway. Staff will start seeing patients Nov. 1 and will only close on Christmas Day.

For more information about AFC, click here.