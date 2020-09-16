UPDATE: Thousands of people have been rescued in Escambia County following Sally’s arrival

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan offered an update on rescue efforts this morning. Morgan says thousands of people have been rescued from high waters and dangerous situations in Escambia County. Three hundred homes are under evacuation orders and more are expected throughout the day.

