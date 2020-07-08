UPDATE: Second suspect in custody, connected to murder of Pensacola rapper

UPDATE (8:15 am) — Jaylen Wright has been taken into custody. He is currently being held on a homicide charge.

Jaylen Wright

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the murder of 18-year-old Kuanterion Rivers.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Axtavian Harris Tuesday evening. He was charged with murder and booked into the Escambia County jail around 8:15 p.m.

Rivers was found shot and killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Pensacola June 20. Harris’ arrest report says Rivers was shot six times. One shot entered Rivers’ chest cavity and caused his death, according to the report.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Jaylen Wright, 21, is still wanted by deputies for the murder of Rivers.

One witness said they saw Harris shoot at Rivers at least three times. Another witness said Wright shot at Rivers twice.

Witnesses said Harris and Wright ran to a white Chrysler 300 after the shooting and drove away for the apartment complex.

Rivers was a hip-hop artist in the Pensacola community known as “Frozonee.”

