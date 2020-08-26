UPDATE: Post Storm National Seashore Reopening

Unedited press release from National Park Service

Gulf Breeze, FL. – Gulf Islands National Seashore crews were able to complete assessments this morning which revealed that J. Earl Bowden Way (Hwy. 399) is safe for traffic and will remain open. Fort Pickens Road has several inches of water and some sand. Staff anticipate that the water on Fort Pickens Road will recede and allow the park to reopen the Fort Pickens area on Friday, August 28. Pensacola Bay Cruises and the Fort Pickens tram service will resume on Friday, August 28. Fort Pickens campground Loop A (50% capacity) will reopen on Saturday, August 29, and Loops B and D (50% capacity) will reopen on Monday, August 31. Several parking lots in the Fort Pickens area will remain closed due to standing water.

On Thursday, August 27, the Seashore will reopen Johnson Beach/Perdido Key, Opal Beach, and Okaloosa Areas. Roads have been cleared and these areas will resume normal operations tomorrow. Naval Live Oaks day use areas will remain open and the picnic area restroom will reopen on September 4.

Fort Barrancas, the Fort Barrancas visitor center, and Advanced Redoubt fort remain closed due to the restrictions on Naval Air Station Pensacola.

