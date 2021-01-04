UPDATE: One man interviewed, police still searching for two to question involving Patton Drive homicide

UPDATE (2:52 am) — Dwight Montgomery has been found and is no longer wanted for questioning. Police are still searching for Ya’Vyron Savage and Tamarquez Denson for questioning only. If you have any information, call 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three men are wanted for questioning by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for a murder that happened on Patton Drive on Dec. 29.

Ya’Vyron Otoko Savage (DOB: 9/20/2002), Dwight Joseph Montgomery (DOB: 4/5/2001) and Tamarquez Deandre Denson (DOB: 11/27/2001) are wanted for questioning only.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 29, 16-year-old Jeffrey Kennell Jr. was found shot near Forest Creek Apartments, around the 30 block of Patton Drive. Kennell was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

