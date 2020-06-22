UPDATE: OCSO identifies man who drowned near Crab Island Monday

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — (UPDATE 6/23): The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man in Monday’s drowning near Crab Island as 58-year old Rama Kannan of New York. He was visiting.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has reported the second drowning in three days near Destin.

The OCSO says a second drowning happened Monday afternoon at about 1:09 p.m off the east side of Crab Island near Destin.

A 29-year old Mississippi man drowned Saturday near Destin’s west jetties after he also began struggling in an outgoing tide, the sheriff’s office says.

The OCSO Marine Unit urges beachgoers to watch out for the drop offs adjacent to Crab Island, where water “goes from shallow to overhead quickly,” a media release said. Currents during outgoing tides can be strong.

LATEST STORIES: