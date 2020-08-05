UPDATE: Milton police find person of interest in death investigation

UPDATE (7:55 am) — Bennett has been found.
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department (MPD) is searching for Austin Wayne Bennett, a person of interest in the death of Tommy Lee Bolton.
MPD says anyone with information on the whereabouts of Austin Wayne Bennett, is asked to contact Detective Steve Mistovich at 983-5423 or 983-5413
