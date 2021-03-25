UPDATE: Man arrested following deadly crash in Pensacola

UPDATE (5:15 am) — Police have arrested 75-year-old James Ward in connection to last night’s deadly crash on Barrancas Avenue. Investigators say Ward was speeding and ran off the road several times before the crash. Investigators also say that Ward showed signs of impairment during the interview and struggled to stand and maintain his balance. Ward has been charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and marijuana possession. More charges could be filed.
UPDATE (8:29 p.m. 3/25/21): An 81-year-old man died after the golf cart he was driving was hit by a pick-up truck on Barrancas Avenue Thursday evening.
The 75-year-old driver of the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the golf cart as it was trying to cross Barrancas Avenue at Weiss Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. The golf cart caught on fire, and the man was ejected. He died on the scene.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A person was killed in an accident between a golf cart and a pick-up truck in Pensacola Thursday evening.
The accident happened at Barrancas Avenue near the Bayou Cinco Bridge. Pensacola police said westbound traffic on the bridge was closed as Florida Highway Patrol worked the scene.
This is a developing story.