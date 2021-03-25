UPDATE: Man arrested following deadly crash in Pensacola

UPDATE (5:15 am) — Police have arrested 75-year-old James Ward in connection to last night’s deadly crash on Barrancas Avenue. Investigators say Ward was speeding and ran off the road several times before the crash. Investigators also say that Ward showed signs of impairment during the interview and struggled to stand and maintain his balance. Ward has been charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and marijuana possession. More charges could be filed.

James Ward

UPDATE (8:29 p.m. 3/25/21): An 81-year-old man died after the golf cart he was driving was hit by a pick-up truck on Barrancas Avenue Thursday evening.

The 75-year-old driver of the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the golf cart as it was trying to cross Barrancas Avenue at Weiss Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. The golf cart caught on fire, and the man was ejected. He died on the scene.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A person was killed in an accident between a golf cart and a pick-up truck in Pensacola Thursday evening.

The accident happened at Barrancas Avenue near the Bayou Cinco Bridge. Pensacola police said westbound traffic on the bridge was closed as Florida Highway Patrol worked the scene.

Westbound traffic on the Bayou Chico bridge on Barrancas is closed due to a fatal crash the FHP is working. Expect the closure to last for 2 hours. East bound is open. — Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) March 25, 2021

This is a developing story.