UPDATE: Hurst Hammock Fire is now 100% contained, Five Mile Swamp Fire is 97% contained

UPDATE (9:00 am) — This morning, the Hurst Hammock Fire is now 100% contained. The Five Mile Swamp Fire is now 97% contained. The Florida Forest Service says this weekend’s rains helped crews get more control of the fires.

(WKRG) — Below is a release from the Florida Forest Service on the Five Mile Swamp Fire and Hurst Hammock Fire. Both fires are 90-percent contained. Read more for details.

5 Mile Swamp Fire and Hurst Hammock Fire Evening Update

MILTON, Fla. – Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters continued increasing and reinforcing fire containment lines and mopping up hot spots today. The 5 Mile Swamp Fire is 2,215 acres and 90% contained. The Hurst Hammock Fire is 1,191 acres and 90% contained. There is a total of 123 personnel (111 Florida Forest Service) assigned to these fires.

5 Mile Swamp Fire and Hurst Hammock Fire:

Crews continued to improve the established containment lines along with thorough mop up operations on the hot spots that continue to smoke and smolder. The same plan is in place for tomorrow’s operations. There are initial attack resources staged on both fires that would respond as initial attack to any new wildfires that may occur.

Air Operations:

A Florida Forest Service fixed-wing aircraft referred to as an Air Attack continues to patrol both fire areas to monitor fire behavior throughout the day. There is also 1 medium helicopter assigned to these two fires if needed. Additional Florida Forest Service helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft area available in the area. There is also a U.S. Forest Service large tanker airplane located in Lake City that is available to respond if needed.

NO DRONES IN THE FIRE ZONE! A reminder that when you fly, we can’t! Launching your personal drones over the fire areas puts our air resources at risk. Wildland firefighting aircraft must land if drones are detected in their flight areas. This means that firefighting operations must be halted until the air space is clear putting firefighters, residents, and their homes at risk

Weather predictions for tomorrow are calling for relative humidity at 30-35%. Winds will be out east overnight and will switch to south/southeast at 6-9 mph. No wind gusts are predicted for tomorrow. There is no rain in the forecast for the next 7 days. As the drying trend continues and temperatures increase, ground fuels (vegetation) will continue to dry. Fires can start and spread very quickly in these conditions.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FDACS.gov/FLForestService.

