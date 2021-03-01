UPDATE: Garcon Point Bridge reopens after deadly crash

UPDATE (5:54 am) — The bridge has reopened.

UPDATE (5:02 am) — According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two cars collided on the bridge overnight. The driver of the first car failed to stay in his lane, hitting the second car head on. The driver of the first car died at the scene. The driver of the second car was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. Both men have not yet been identified.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Both lanes of the Garcon Point Bridge are closed following a fatal crash. The crash initially happened Sunday night just before 11 pm. However, fog has caused delays in the investigation. It’s not clear when the bridge will reopen. The Florida Highway Patrol, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, lifeguard ambulance, Midway Fire Rescue, and the Avalon Fire Department all responded to the crash.