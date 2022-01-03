UPDATE: Florida Assistant State Attorney suspended with pay after alleged DUI

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida Assistant State Attorney has been put on suspension with pay after being charged with a DUI, according to the Florida State Attorney’s office.

Cassie Reed, 35 and a resident of Shalimar, was charged with a DUI last week after leaving the roadway and hitting a fence, going into a resident’s backyard.

The attorney’s office said that she is suspended with pay until the department completes an internal investigation. The office says her trial on the criminal charges will be held by a neighboring district due to her work in Okaloosa County.

WKRG reported last week that, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, based on the odor coming from Reed and other factors the troopers suspected alcohol was involved and began an investigation for a DUI.