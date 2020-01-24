Unwanted bulk items to be picked up for free

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola Sanitation Services will be picking up unwanted materials curbside in select neighborhoods tomorrow, Saturday, January 25 in the downtown area.

According to a city news release about the first Mayor’s Neighborhood cleanup of 2020, the items must be left out by 7.a.m.

Items eligible for removal include:

Household appliances

Household junk and debris

Furniture and mattresses

Carpeting

Barbecue grills (no propane tanks)

Bicycles and toys

Tires

Old paint and paint cans

Items not eligible for removal include:

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or more than one cubic yard of lumber)

Household or pool chemicals

Herbicides or pesticides

Explosives or ammunition

Auto parts

Dirt or sod

Propane tanks

Garbage or yard trash

The area being picked up tomorrow is generally south of West Cervantes Street, north of Pensacola Bay, east of North E. Street and west of Bayou Texar.

