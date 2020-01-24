Unwanted bulk items to be picked up for free

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola Sanitation Services will be picking up unwanted materials curbside in select neighborhoods tomorrow, Saturday, January 25 in the downtown area.

According to a city news release about the first Mayor’s Neighborhood cleanup of 2020, the items must be left out by 7.a.m.

Items eligible for removal include:
Household appliances
Household junk and debris
Furniture and mattresses
Carpeting
Barbecue grills (no propane tanks)
Bicycles and toys
Tires
Old paint and paint cans

Items not eligible for removal include:
Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or more than one cubic yard of lumber)
Household or pool chemicals
Herbicides or pesticides
Explosives or ammunition
Auto parts
Dirt or sod
Propane tanks
Garbage or yard trash

The area being picked up tomorrow is generally south of West Cervantes Street, north of Pensacola Bay, east of North E. Street and west of Bayou Texar.

