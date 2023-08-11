ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews at the University of West Florida have been working feverishly this summer to upgrade some of the campus’ athletic facilities.

This week, new artificial turf went on at Pen Air Field, and renovations are underway inside the field house.

These are just some of the upgrades as students get ready for the start of fall semester in just over a week.

“We’ll have two sets of bleachers which we haven’t had in a number of years,” UWF athletic director David Scott said. “We will have video boards in there and just a new remodeled front and floors, fresh looks. It’s gonna be very nice and get opened here in about a couple weeks.”

The additional seating in the field house will allow the university to host more events, beyond just volleyball and basketball, like pep rallies and commencement ceremonies. As enrollment increases, the additional seating is definitely going to be needed.

“We had over 10,000 applications for school this year first time ever,” Scott said. “They had to cut them off. We’re somewhere between 14 and 15 thousand students. So probably the largest University of West Florida’s ever been. That’s not typical for what you’re seeing around the country for colleges and universities. So we’re excited it’s going to be bustling around here this fall.”

In April, the university also broke ground on a 10,000 square feet sports medicine center, which will be equipped with treatment space and hydrotherapy areas.

The cost of the new center and the field house upgrades is about $12 million.

The University says those upgrades will allow them to continue to recruit the best athletes and students to the university.

“You want them to have a good environment to go to school, a good atmosphere, a great campus community to be a part of and we think some of the things we’re doing will create that,” Scott said.