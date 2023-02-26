CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s an effort to bring the community together in Northwest Florida. Members of the Crestview Police Department hosted their annual Unity Walk Saturday evening in Okaloosa County.

Dozens of people brought flashlights and walked with law enforcement officers as the sun went down Saturday. According to an event post, this is a free event and a way to bring the community together against crime. Flashlights and glowsticks light the way as the community walks together to show intolerance for crime in Crestview. The event started in 2020 as a community outreach effort by the Crestview Police Department. Crestview also promotes crime prevention through promoting “The 9 pm routine.” That’s a social media campaign that tries to cut down on car and home burglaries by reminding people to check to make sure their doors are locked by nighttime.