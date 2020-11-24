Unincorporated Santa Rosa County residents must set Hurricane Sally debris to curb by Dec. 1

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents of unincorporated Santa Rosa County have until Dec. 1 to place their Hurricane Sally debris by the curb or right-of-way for the final pickup.

Vegetative debris consists of logs, limbs, branches and leaves and can be taken to Central Landfill, 6337 Da Lisa Rd. in Milton at no cost until Nov. 30. Treated lumber (fencing, plywood) is not vegetative debris.

The debris removal program is for residents only, not businesses. Residents are asked not to put non-hurricane debris (bagged lawn clippings, household garbage, old furniture or broken appliances not related to the storm) in debris piles and should contact their waste hauler to schedule a bulk waste pickup or take it to Central Landfill, 6337 Da Lisa Rd. in Milton, Mon. through Sat., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Likewise, residents should not put hurricane debris in trash or recycling cans because waste haulers are not responsible for hurricane debris.

A dashboard of the progress can be viewed at www.santarosa.fl.gov and features a gauge of the cubic yards collected, number of days remaining in the contract and work zones. The map is updated daily after 11 a.m.



Residents are asked to report any debris blocking drainage infrastructure or roads, via the citizen work request form, by calling 850-626-0191 or emailing public-works@santarosa.fl.gov.

