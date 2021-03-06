Unidentified man dies in SUV crash and fire in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead after an SUV crashes and catches fire early Saturday morning in Santa Rosa County. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol an SUV veered off of Jones Road near Windham Road, hitting two mailboxes, sideswiping a tree and then crashing into a tree stump. The report says the vehicle caught fire.

Troopers say they still haven’t been able to identify the victim because of the intensity of the fire. The crash was reported to the FHP shortly before 1:30 Saturday morning.