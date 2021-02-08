Underwater Museum of Art is growing in the Gulf

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – The Underwater Museum of Art (UMA) announced this month that 7 new structures have been placed in the Gulf of Mexico.

UMA is located off the shores of Northwest Florida. The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County (CAA) opened UMA in 2018.

2021 new structures:

“Dawn Dancer” “Bee Great” “Hope” “From the Depths” “Building Blocks” “Eco-bug” ‘Three Wishes”

These new additions bring the sculpture total to 25 for the underwater exhibit. The park lies one (1) nautical mile off the shores of Walton County in 58 feet of water.

How to get to UMA:

The Underwater Museum of Art’s sculpture garden is located in the Gulf of Mexico in Walton County, Florida. The site lies in approximately 58-feet of water and at a distance of less than one nautical mile from shore. Visitors traveling by car can access the museum via Grayton Beach State Park which offers parking, showers, restrooms, changing rooms, and a beach walkover. Visitors who wish to experience the site at-depth should be certified divers who are comfortable swimming in open water. The coordinates for the center sculpture (SWARA Skull) are N 30*18.754 W 086*09 33.722. Out of respect for the art, boaters are asked to find the center location and then move away from the park to anchor in order to avoid damage to the artwork.

More information about UMA and how to get involved can be found on their website.

Click through all of the sculptures below: