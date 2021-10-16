UF/IFAS Extensions Santa Rosa County hosting tree and plant sale

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences will be hosting a tree and plant sale in Milton on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The sale will occur at the extension office on Dogwood Drive from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tree species being sold at the sale include camellia, chaste tree, ornamental cherry, dahoon holly, magnolias, bald and pond cypress, poplar, cedar, sycamore, winged elm, senna and four species of oak. Sizes range from one to seven gallons.

Trees will be priced between $10 to $25 while annuals and perennials will be sold at $3 each.