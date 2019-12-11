U.S. orders review of vetting process for foreign students after NAS Pensacola shooting

(CNN Newsource/AP) — Secretary of Defense Mark Esper commented Wednesday that the United States will be reviewing the process of vetting foreign students who come for military training due to the events that recently occurred at NAS Pensacola and Pearl Harbor.

The Pentagon on Tuesday ordered a broad review of vetting procedures for international students who participate in training on U.S. military installations and demanded the process be strengthened.

“I also want to offer my deepest condolences to the victims and families of the tragic shootings that took place at Pearl harbor and Pensacola this week. In light of these events we are reviewing our vetting procedures for all foreign nationals who come to the United States for military training as well as assessing our installation security procedures to ensure the safety of our military communities,” Esper said.

