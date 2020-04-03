U.S. Attorney Keefe announces DOJ grants available to help reduce recidivism

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. An internet firm is ending the automated registration of website names that include words or phrases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to combat coronavirus-related fraud. Los Angeles-based Namecheap Inc. made the pledge after a federal judge in Texas on Sunday, March 22, 2020, ordered the takedown of a website the U.S. Department of Justice accused of stealing credit card information while offering fake coronavirus vaccine kits. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe announced Friday communities are now eligible to apply for a portion of $60 million in Department of Justice grants available to help secure felons’ successful reentry into their communities.

The funding is available through the Office of Justice Programs.

“Our nation is facing difficult public safety challenges that demand strong and immediate action. The high rate of recidivism poses a dire threat to community safety and is being met with a robust response by this Administration,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs, in a press release. “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this persistent challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

“Our law enforcement efforts do our communities little good if the offenders we send away come back only to resume their criminal activities,” added U.S. Attorney Keefe in the release. “We must support programs that help released offenders find a positive way to live within our communities, and this grant program is an important tool to help produce that good result.”

A number of funding opportunities are currently open, with several more opening in the near

— Correctional Adult Reentry Education, Employment, and Recidivism Reduction Strategies Program

https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17104

Total Available $7.2 million Deadline 4/27/2020

— Improving Community Supervision Outcomes through Swift, Certain, and Fair Responses

https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17096

Total Available $3 million Deadline 4/28/2020

— Improving Reentry for People with Substance Use Disorders Program

https://bja.ojp.gov/SCASUD20

Total Available $13.2 million Deadline 4/27/2020

— Innovations in Reentry Initiative: Building System Capacity & Testing Strategies to Reduce Recidivism

https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17281

Total Available $4 million Deadline 5/4/2020

— Research and Evaluation on Promising Reentry Initiatives

https://nij.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/nij-2020-17295

Total Available $6 million Deadline 5/5/2020

— Review and Validation of the First Step Act Risk Assessment Tool

https://nij.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/nij-2020-fsa

Total Available: Determined after selection Deadline 4/10/2020

— Second Chance Act Community-Based Reentry Program

https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17110

Total Available $13.5 million Deadline 5/4/2020

— Second Chance Act Evaluation Participation Support

https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17680

Total Available $4 million Deadline 4/28/2020

— Second Chance Act Youth Offender Reentry Program

https://ojjdp.ojp.gov/sites/g/files/xyckuh176/files/media/document/ojjdp-2020-17350.pdf

Total Available $7 million Deadline 4/28/2020

For more information regarding all OJP funding opportunities, visit

https://www.ojp.gov/funding/explore/current-funding-opportunities

LATEST STORIES: