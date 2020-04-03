U.S. Attorney Keefe announces DOJ grants available to help reduce recidivism

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe announced Friday communities are now eligible to apply for a portion of $60 million in Department of Justice grants available to help secure felons’ successful reentry into their communities.
The funding is available through the Office of Justice Programs.
“Our nation is facing difficult public safety challenges that demand strong and immediate action. The high rate of recidivism poses a dire threat to community safety and is being met with a robust response by this Administration,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs, in a press release. “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this persistent challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”
“Our law enforcement efforts do our communities little good if the offenders we send away come back only to resume their criminal activities,” added U.S. Attorney Keefe in the release. “We must support programs that help released offenders find a positive way to live within our communities, and this grant program is an important tool to help produce that good result.”
A number of funding opportunities are currently open, with several more opening in the near
— Correctional Adult Reentry Education, Employment, and Recidivism Reduction Strategies Program
https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17104
Total Available $7.2 million Deadline 4/27/2020
— Improving Community Supervision Outcomes through Swift, Certain, and Fair Responses
https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17096
Total Available $3 million Deadline 4/28/2020
— Improving Reentry for People with Substance Use Disorders Program
https://bja.ojp.gov/SCASUD20
Total Available $13.2 million Deadline 4/27/2020
— Innovations in Reentry Initiative: Building System Capacity & Testing Strategies to Reduce Recidivism
https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17281
Total Available $4 million Deadline 5/4/2020
— Research and Evaluation on Promising Reentry Initiatives
https://nij.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/nij-2020-17295
Total Available $6 million Deadline 5/5/2020
— Review and Validation of the First Step Act Risk Assessment Tool
https://nij.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/nij-2020-fsa
Total Available: Determined after selection Deadline 4/10/2020
— Second Chance Act Community-Based Reentry Program
https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17110
Total Available $13.5 million Deadline 5/4/2020
— Second Chance Act Evaluation Participation Support
https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-17680
Total Available $4 million Deadline 4/28/2020
— Second Chance Act Youth Offender Reentry Program
https://ojjdp.ojp.gov/sites/g/files/xyckuh176/files/media/document/ojjdp-2020-17350.pdf
Total Available $7 million Deadline 4/28/2020
For more information regarding all OJP funding opportunities, visit
https://www.ojp.gov/funding/explore/current-funding-opportunities
