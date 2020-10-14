Two women wanted for questioning in hotel death investigation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two women for questioning only in the death of a man in a hotel room Saturday.

Investigators want to talk to Misty Chree Dunn and Sarah Elizabeth Piazza-Shunker who were both seen leaving the victim’s hotel room earlier that day in the 3900 block of Barrancas Avenue.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.

