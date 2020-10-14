Two women found trapped days after crash confirmed as missing, endangered adults from Gulf County

UPDATE (2:59 PM) — Gulf County deputies confirm the two women found trapped were, in fact, the missing and endangered adults.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation and more information will be released as the unit learns more.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two women were found trapped inside a car for days after they crashed on I-10 in Okaloosa County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 65-year-old and 81-year-old from Wewahitchka, Florida were found on I-10 Wednesday, October 14 at 7:50 a.m. after a passerby saw an unknown object and called 911, according to the FHP. According to the preliminary investigation, the women were traveling eastbound on the interstate Sunday, October 11, towing a trailer. The FHP says they lost control of the vehicle, traveled into the wooded center median and overturned.

Both of the women were trapped inside. The 81-year-old died, the 65-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

WKRG is working to confirm if these two women were the two reported missing from Gulf County, Florida. The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the report of two missing adults believed to be endangered due to health conditions. The sheriff’s office reports Donna Green Sellers (65) and Linda Janette Dinger (81) left their home in Wewahitchka October 11 to travel to Milton, FL, to pick up a wheelchair ramp. They are traveling in a 2007 red Kia Sportage (Florida tag: LHYB30) pulling a dual-axle utility trailer (Florida tag: LYZB27). Deputies say Sellers and Dinger were last seen in Milton, FL, around 6 PM October 11 and were headed back to Wewahitchka. Their last location was believed to be in Okaloosa County just east of FL 393 on US 90 at 8:57 PM Central Time that same day.

