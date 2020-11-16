Two weeks remain to apply for FEMA Assistance in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There are two weeks remaining to register for federal assistance with FEMA for residents in the panhandle. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

You can register online here, on the smartphone app here, or call FEMA at 800-462-7585.

The deadline for applying for long-term, low-interest disaster loan for Small Businesses is also December 1.

