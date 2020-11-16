Two weeks remain to apply for FEMA Assistance in Florida

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There are two weeks remaining to register for federal assistance with FEMA for residents in the panhandle. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

You can register online here, on the smartphone app here, or call FEMA at 800-462-7585.

The deadline for applying for long-term, low-interest disaster loan for Small Businesses is also December 1.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories