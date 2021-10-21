Two wanted for questioning after man found dead in street

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office wants to question two people in relation to a homicide that happened earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 21, asking for information about Mary Frances Delores Baldwin, 33, and Markes Shoemaker, 34. Deputies emphasized the two are only wanted for questioning in reference to a homicide that happened on Rambler Drive on Oct. 12. On that day, a man was found dead on the street off Rambler Drive.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

