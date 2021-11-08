Two wanted for felony murder in Escambia County

ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people wanted for the murder of a 20-year-old man.

On Nov. 7 at about 4:50 p.m., Escambia County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 8600 block of Rawls Avenue and found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

20-year-old Nicholas Wells and 23-year-old Ellis Clark Jr. are wanted for felony murder. Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Nicholas Wells

Ellis Clark Jr.

19-year-old Teleah Billingsly has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony.

Teleah Billingsly

20-year-old Delareian Gaffney is in ECSO custody and will be arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony.

Delareian Gaffney

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.