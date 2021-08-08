Two-vehicle crash kills Pensacola man, seriously injures woman from Eight Mile

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Pensacola is dead and a woman from Eight Mile is seriously hurt after a Saturday evening crash in Escambia County, Florida involving a motorcycle. State Troopers say it happened after 5 pm Saturday on US-90A at County Road 99.

The report says the driver of a sedan was trying to make a left turn off the Highway onto 99 and turned into the path of a motorcycle traveling on 90A. The rider on the motorcycle, a 49-year-old man from Pensacola was killed. A passenger on the motorcycle, a 45-year-old woman from Eight Mile was critically injured. The driver of the sedan was not hurt. The report says charges are “unknown” at this time. The names of the people involved have not been released.