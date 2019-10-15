Two suspects in custody after Pensacola Wells Fargo bank robbery

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman are in custody after a Wells Fargo bank on Nine Mile Road in Pensacola was robbed Tuesday morning.

Maj. Andrew Hobbs told News 5 the bank robbery happened at about 11:30 a.m. Hobbs said a man went inside the bank at the corner of Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road and robbed it.

Deputies responded quickly, Hobbs said, and a pursuit occurred.

A man and woman were taken into custody and are currently being questioned. The money from the robbery was recovered.

Hobbs said the investigation is ongoing and the suspects’ names will be released at a later time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.