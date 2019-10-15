1  of  3
Breaking News
Birmingham attorney offers to represent 3-year-old’s abductor for $1 Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody AMBER ALERT: 2 persons of interest in custody, 3-year-old still missing

Two suspects in custody after Pensacola Wells Fargo bank robbery

Northwest Florida
Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman are in custody after a Wells Fargo bank on Nine Mile Road in Pensacola was robbed Tuesday morning.

Maj. Andrew Hobbs told News 5 the bank robbery happened at about 11:30 a.m. Hobbs said a man went inside the bank at the corner of Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road and robbed it.

Deputies responded quickly, Hobbs said, and a pursuit occurred.

A man and woman were taken into custody and are currently being questioned. The money from the robbery was recovered.

Hobbs said the investigation is ongoing and the suspects’ names will be released at a later time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories