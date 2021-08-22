Two seriously injured after crash on Highway 98

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people are seriously injured after a crash on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa County.

The first vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign on the south end of Blue Tip Drive, says Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman drove into a second vehicle going westbound on highway 98 hitting a 53-year-old woman’s left side area of the driver’s side.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 53-year-old was Medevacked to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola while the 68-year-old was transported to Fort Walton Beach Hospital.