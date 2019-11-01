Two school buses collide, no students hurt in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two school buses were involved in a crash Friday morning.
It happened at the intersection of Emerald Avenue and Kentucky Drive around 8 a.m.
Twenty-nine students combined were aboard the two buses. No injuries were reported, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
