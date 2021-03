PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- As the American Rescue Plan waits for President Joe Biden's signature, local governments will be getting millions of dollars and they're planning how to spend it.

Some county leaders say on top of the $1,400 direct payments, there should be more money to help families that've struggled over the past year. That extra money could come from the $62 million the county will get but it will ultimately be up to the board of commissioners, according to Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley.