Two-percent Escambia County tax discount ends Jan. 31

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Scott Lunsford, Escambia County Tax Collector, reminds Escambia County residents that the two-percent discount on payment of real estate and tangible personal property taxes ends Friday, Jan. 31.



To receive the two-percent discount, payments must be:

made online by midnight, CST, Friday, January 31, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com;

mailed with a January postmark; or

left by midnight, CST, Friday, January 31, in a 24-hour drop box available at all locations.

Taxpayers can pay online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com 24 hours a day. If you prefer to pay in person, you can decrease your wait time by “joining the line” online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. Select an office location and type of service, and you’ll receive a message with an approximate service time.

To check the status of your taxes, pay online or print a receipt, visit our payment center at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. Taxpayers are encouraged to contact the tax collector’s office by email ectc@EscambiaTaxCollector.com or by phone with any questions.

