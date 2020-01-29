ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Scott Lunsford, Escambia County Tax Collector, reminds Escambia County residents that the two-percent discount on payment of real estate and tangible personal property taxes ends Friday, Jan. 31.
To receive the two-percent discount, payments must be:
- made online by midnight, CST, Friday, January 31, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com;
- mailed with a January postmark; or
- left by midnight, CST, Friday, January 31, in a 24-hour drop box available at all locations.
Taxpayers can pay online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com 24 hours a day. If you prefer to pay in person, you can decrease your wait time by “joining the line” online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. Select an office location and type of service, and you’ll receive a message with an approximate service time.
To check the status of your taxes, pay online or print a receipt, visit our payment center at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. Taxpayers are encouraged to contact the tax collector’s office by email ectc@EscambiaTaxCollector.com or by phone with any questions.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘I wish they would put the guns down:’ Toulminville man shares his frustration after deadly shooting on Schwarz Street
- Bipartisan effort underway to protect Minor League Baseball teams
- Parole granted for one Mobile violent offender, denied for another
- Two-percent Escambia County tax discount ends Jan. 31
- ADOC Commissioner: Issues at Holman highlight need for new facilities